Sonu Nigam reveals real reason behind refusing Hindi singing reality shows

Music composer-singer Sonu Nigam had judged the first few seasons of singing-reality show 'Indian Idol.' Since then, there have been plenty of reality shows based on aspiring singers and musicians. However, the talented singer has not been seen as the judge of any Hindi reality shows these days, and there is a specific reason behind it. Recently, Sonu confessed the fact that he has rejected multiple Hindi singing reality shows, as he can't didn't like giving fake praises.

The 'Agneepath' singer is currently judging the Bengali reality show 'Super Singer Season 3.' During the virtual press conference, Nigam named himself as the 'great daddy' of reality shows, and shared that whenever he was approached for a new Hindi music show, he refused it. Sonu explained his refusal by asserting that he is tired, repeating the same things, faking praises for not-so-good performances. Nigam even added that his love for Hindi shows has gone. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' singer doesn't want to work for money, and he can't do shows just for the sake of it. Thus, he declined Hindi reality shows.

However, the singer feels that the Bengali show he's judging is better than Hindi shows, and that's what attracted him towards judging this regional reality show. Sonu asserted that he has huge expectations from this show, and he feels that regional shows are better. Sonu Nigam has given multiple back-to-back chartbusters in the 90s and 2000s. He is among the celebrated singers. However, in past few years, the singer has not been active in Bollywood, and he hasn't sung any song for a long time. Now, the singer is coming back with his vocals for Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu revealed the reason behind his absence. The singer even revealed that he can't go and beg for work. He added that although his fans have questioned his absence, they would be proud to know his reason behind it. Nigam said that his fans will be disappointed when they will get to know that he's actually begging for songs. The admires will think that he might keep a high-end attitude, but in reality, he's acting like a beggar. He further asserted that he never go and ask for work.