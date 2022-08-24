Sonam Kapoor reveals if she'll raise her baby in India or London, says 'there will be the issue of privacy here...'

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on Saturday, August 20 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

Soon after the actress annoucned her pregnancy, Sonam's interview with Vogue magazine, which of course she gave prior to her delivery, was published and it took the internet by storm. In the final stretch of her surprisingly low-key pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor got together with journalist and newly-minted mother Faye DSouza to trace the last nine months of her life and reflect on the future.

On her baby being a pandemic baby or a planned one, Sonam Kapoor said during an interaction with Vogue India, "We wanted to wait two years after we got married to start trying. Then, the pandemic happened. We were in Delhi at Anand's (Ahuja) parents' home at the beginning of the pandemic and we just decided that the timing was right because we didn't understand the severity of Covid. We went into lockdown soon after and things just kept getting graver, so we decided to wait. I remember doing the interview for Vogue India's June 2021 issue in April and when my birthday came around in June, I told Anand, "This is it, I don't think we can wait anymore." We'd already done all my check-ups with multiple doctors in Mumbai and London and everything looked fine, so we decided to go for it."

Sonam Kapoor got candid regarding her career post-baby and shared, "I always was a little picky. I'm not really in the rat race, I`m just doing my own thing. I don't think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn't choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it's a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don't think I will ever stop working completely."

About raising her child in public and the decision to school the baby in India or London, Sonam Kapoor said, "To be honest, I haven't decided whether I'm going to school our child here or in London, but I definitely know I feel more at home in India. I'm a proper Bombay girl. There will be the issue of privacy if I raise my child here, but I see many star kids leading completely regular lives so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."