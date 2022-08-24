Liger star Vijay Deverakonda shares why he's never said 'I love you too', says 'my dad taught me that love is...'

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda/File photo

Ahead of the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda has been making headlines, particualrly for hsi recent statement on the rising cancel culture aka the boycott trend on social media. After his film Liger became a target of the boycott trend as netizens trended #BoycottLigerMovie, Vijay Deverakonda showed confidence in his upcoming film and stated that he trusts God, has the blessings of his mother and is confident that the movie will rock at the box office.

Apart from his professional life, Vijay Deverakonda's personal life too is of much interest to the masses. The Arjun Reddy star who has always remained tight-lipped about his dating life, recently opened up in detail about his views on love and relationships.

Vijay Deverakonda shared that he believes in love but is also scared of heartbreak. Vijay also shared that he has never said 'I love you too' in response to someone's confession of love.

In an interview with GQ, Vijay said, "I'm someone who loves being in love. I believe in love stories. They're my happy place. But I'm also scared of heartbreak. So far, it hasn't happened." Vijay Deverakonda further disclosed that though his heart has never been broken, he broke others' hearts by not allowing them to come close, due to some advice given to him by his father. He elaborated, "Growing up, my dad taught me that love is bullshit and that money is the centre of this world...This was ingrained in me so deeply that when I grew into an adult, I didn't believe in relationships. I began believing that whoever came to me, came with a want. When someone said they love me, I never said I love you too. Till today, it doesn't come as naturally as it should."

Vijay revealed that his outlook to the concept of love changed after he got into a 'long relationship' with a woman after he became an actor. However, he refused to name the woman.

Vijay Deverakonda is rumoured to be dating Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. However, the two have never publicly spoken about their relationship.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The sports action film features Vijay as the titular MMA fighter boxer, along with Ananya Panday, and boxing legend Mike Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film. It's premiering on August 25.