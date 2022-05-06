Sonam Kapoor learns to make hazelnut chocolate, netizen spots 'pregnancy glow'

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will soon welcome her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja, and she's already sharpening her kitchen skills for being the 'perfect mummy.' On Friday, the actress shared a reel, where she's learning to make gold hazelnut. In the reel, Sonam is making the chocolate under the supervision and guidance of professionals, and even they are astonished by her attempt.

The Delhi 6 actress posted this moment of achievement on her Instagram with the caption, "During my pregnancy I’ve been devouring @cedricgrolet goodies! And my dearest friend @christinabgnorton booked a surprise for me at his patisserie @the_berkeley"

Here are Sonam's quick tips for yummy hazelnut chocolate

Well, as soon as the video surfaced, netizens were delighted to see preggers Sonam, and they were noticing the glow on her face. A user commented, "pregnancy glow spotted." Another user added, "Yummy yummy baby will love it." One of the netizens said, "Can you not do something normal pregnant women would do? Like eating Achar, pickles, imli, junk food (wink-eye emoji)." Another netizen added, "That looks so delicious and you are so brilliant at it!"

Previously in March, Sonam Kapoor shared breathtaking maternity photos on her Instagram account announcing her first pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. The 'Neerja' actress has been sharing some wonderful photos on her social media flaunting her baby bump. Mom-to-be Sonam recently disclosed the challenges she is facing in her pregnancy in an interview with a fashion magazine.

While talking to Vogue India, the Raanjhanaa actress shared the trials and tribulations she has faced in her three months of pregnancy journey till yet. "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed", Sonam shared in the interview.