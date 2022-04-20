Sonam Kapoor opens up on facing challenges during pregnancy, says 'every day your body evolves'

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

In March, Sonam Kapoor shared breathtaking maternity photos on her Instagram account announcing her first pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. The 'Neerja' actress has been sharing some wonderful photos on her social media flaunting her baby bump. Mom-to-be Sonam recently disclosed the challenges she is facing in her pregnancy in an interview with a fashion magazine.

While talking to Vogue India, the 'Raanjhanaa' actress shared the trials and tribulations she has faced in her three months of pregnancy journey till yet. "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed", Sonam shared in the interview.

She also revealed how she tried to hide her pregnancy in the early days as she continued, "Dressing has been an experience. First I was trying to hide it because it was like a situation where I am still...like now I am more comfortable being more open about it but first I was trying to hide it, so I was wearing all these loose clothes."



Just after two days of announcing their pregnancy, Sonam and Anand made their first public appearance together when they launched Anand's sneaker store in Mumbai on March 23. For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.