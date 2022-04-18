Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunts baby bump as she lives her Kaftan life, see stunning photos

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, started her week by uploading lovely pregnant images in which she was seen wearing a translucent black Kaftan gown. Sonam cuddling her baby belly and proudly flaunting it with her beautiful baby drew everyone's attention. Sonam tagged her husband Anand Ahuja, mother Sunita Kapoor, and sister Rhea Kapoor in her latest images, and her beautiful maternity look left everyone speechless. Sonam and Anand just announced that they are expecting their first child a few weeks ago.





Sonam uploaded amazing images on her Instagram account, in which she is seen wearing a black sheer kaftan and stunning earrings. Her hair is beautifully put into a centre parted bun, and her makeup is dramatic and glamorous. As she spent time with her angel baby, the soon-to-be mom paired her complete look with heels and struck many poses. Sunita, Sonam's mother, was so taken aback that she retweeted the photographs with heart emoticons. Bhumi Pednekar, Arpita Mehta, and others soon followed suit, expressing their admiration for the stylish mother-to-be.





Take a look at the photos here:



Sonam had previously shared a stunning collection of images with Anand Ahuja. In previous photos, the pair was seen posing together while Anand caressed Sonam's baby belly. Sonam's family was ecstatic to learn of her pregnancy and turned to social media to share the good news.



Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand have lately been in the news after a robbery at their New Delhi home. The robbers were arrested by the New Delhi police. They were also commended by actor Anil Kapoor for their investigation and support.