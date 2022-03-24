Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's luxurious, art-filled London home

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. Their London home has an old-world charm combined with touches of modernity. Take a look.
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that she and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and that their baby will arrive in fall 2022.
Sonam made the announcement on Instagram with a few pictures. The images also feature her husband Anand. In the photos, Sonam is seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can`t wait to welcome you." Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. And as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood, let us today take you inside their cosy London home that has an old-world charm combined with touches of modernity.
1. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's London home
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's cosy London home boasts jewel-toned decor and is everything that dreams are made of. Statement art pieces mounted on walls, Ralph Lauren–wallpapered powder bathroom, contemporary and antique furniture collected over a period of time, exquisite rug, walls covered in de Gournay’s ‘Early Views of India’, heirlooms displayed with pride, the star couple's snug Notting Hill home is intensely personal, art-filled and classy. The interior of the house is done by Sonam's close friend, architect Rooshad Shroff.
Talking about her house, Sonam had written in one of her Instagram posts, "The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste."
2. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's London home has an old-world charm
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's London residence has an old-world charm to it. Regal elements like the intricately carved silver frames arranged on tables around the living room, wooden flooring, an exquisite Persian rug, complete this cosy area. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the couple's London home is an ode to Indian craftsmanship. As per Architectural Digest, the dressing room doors were carved by artisans in Mumbai and inset with vintage flower paintings from Paris antique dealer Cecilia Lahaye. Intricately hand-carved wardrobe doors artistically created by artisans in Mumbai, cane-work from Arunachal Pradesh in the bedroom, curtains with embroidery by the Lucknow studio of Maximiliano Modesti, there's a touch of India and Indian craftsmanship in most corners of the house. Sonam's house, however, boasts of antique and contemporary pieces and designs from all over the world, sourced from various elite brands.
"Colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore he helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I truly desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, and so Rooshad did a marvellous job of marrying British architecture with the Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart," Sonam said.
3. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's London home: Cosy living room
A nice and cosy place for the couple to indulge in some quality time together and of course for family get-togethers, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Notting Hill home's living room is all about warmth.
Warm-coloured velvet couches, rich forest green interior, wood furniture, forest-themed wallpaper, a luxurious carpet, all add to the overall theme of the room and the various distinctive elements pull each other together to form one complete, warm and cosy room.
One section of the wall features a nature-inspired wallpaper, the wooden panelling on the bottom half of the same wall perfectly goes with the theme of the room's dark and cosy interiors. A classy chandelier in the middle of the living room space, a wall-mounted LED with a cabinet underneath it, large windows to allow natural light slightly filtered by the subtle coloured curtains, all complement the living room.
4. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja London home: Bedroom
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's bedroom is an extension of their living room. Cosy, comfortable and aesthetic. The interior focuses on earthy elements in lighter hues. The room features a comfy, large black four-poster metal bed. Blue wallpaper, a blue ceiling and white lamps with painted lampshades adorn the room. The bed with wood and a rattan-detailed headboard rests against a monochrome wallpaper that has nature-inspired motifs. Adjacent to the bed is two small shelves that have silver photo frames displayed on them. Apart from this, a large artwork by Ram Kumar can be seen mounted on the wall next to the bed.
5. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja London home: Dining area
The bold yellow walls of the dining room are adorned with statement art pieces. A large window allows ample natural light in the room. The large, rectangular gold Mass table by Tom Dixon is accompanied by a side table housing silverware and is big enough for the entire family to be seated together. One of the walls of the dining room is adorned with tropical de Gournay wallpaper.
6. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja London home: Studio
"Anand and I had been looking for a permanent office space for him in London for some time. From the moment we turned the corner into the subtle yet colourful mews and entered this 3 floor unit, we knew we found that & more. @nikhilmansata is a multi-hyphenated, multi-talented inspiring soul. He is also one of my closest friends. We’ve both grown up in India — being both proud and grateful for our complex and beautiful heritage. We spent the last year converting the mews into a peaceful yet inspiring sanctuary that reflects our love for South Asian heritage, craftsmanship and art. A very special thank you to Amrita Jhaveri from @jhavericontemporary for helping me curate art and build my collection. The soul of the studio is because of you! And @chandnimodha_ for always being the best! Thank you @archdigestindia for capturing and sharing this," Sonam wrote in an Instagram post talking about the studio space in her London home.
7. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja London home: Instagram-worthy corners
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's London home has interiors that boast understated luxury. Considering that Sonam is an actor and shoots day in and day out, her residence is filled with picture-perfect corners which the actress often uses to click pictures and showcase her OOTD etc.
8. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja London home: Powder room
One of the most interesting rooms in Sonam and Anand's London home is the powder room for the sheer fact that it is very bold and stylish. The powder room is covered in an attractive bright blue and white floral wallpaper. A golden sink with a gold faucet rests under five matching mirrors with crystal and gold details.