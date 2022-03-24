Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's luxurious, art-filled London home

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. Their London home has an old-world charm combined with touches of modernity. Take a look.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that she and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and that their baby will arrive in fall 2022.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram with a few pictures. The images also feature her husband Anand. In the photos, Sonam is seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can`t wait to welcome you." Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. And as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood, let us today take you inside their cosy London home that has an old-world charm combined with touches of modernity.