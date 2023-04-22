Search icon
Singham Again: Release date of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's much-awaited threequel to Singham confirmed

Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again will have the same release date as its prequel, Singham Again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty will come together with the much-awaited third instalment of the Singham series, and the release date of Singham Again has now been announced. Trade expert Taran Adarsh broke the news of the Singham 3 release date, and the film will release in cinemas on Independence Day, August 15, 2024. 

This would be Rohit's second film from the franchise to be released on the same date. The second instalment of the series, Singham Returns, enjoyed Independence Day's extended weekend, as it was released in cinemas on August 15, 2014. 

Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media, and wrote, "#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024… #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on 15 August 2024 #IndependenceDay." Adarsh also started that the shooting of the production of the film will start from this year, in August. 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Singham Again would be the third film in the Singham series and the fifth film in the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The last release of Shetty's cop universe was the 2020 blockbuster Sooryavanshi. The extended universe started with Singham (2011) and it was followed by Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2020). Rohit action universe has also extended its roots in digital world, and he will mark his debut in OTT with Indian Police Force. The series will be led by Sidharth Malhotra, along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. 

