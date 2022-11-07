Singer Palak Muchhal, composer Mithoon drop first pictures from their wedding ceremony

Palak Mucchal-Mithoon/Instagram

Famous Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend composer Mithoon on Sunday, November 6, in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family members in Mumbai. The couple shared the first photos of their wedding ceremony on their Instagram accounts, which went viral on social media.

The pair captioned their pics, "आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins…", with a black heart emoji. In the wedding pictures, Mithoon and Palak looked stunning together. Mithoon is seen donning a fantastic ensemble of a maroon pagadi and shawl with his golden sherwani. On the other side, Palak appears elegant in a crimson lehenga with heavy embroidery and a chuda.

Reacting to their post, fans, family, and friends from the industry showered immense love in the comment section. Singer Armaan Malik commented, "Congrats to both of you!! So special this is ." Celebrity manager Jordy Patel wrote, "Congratulations to u both for a long n prosperous married life with loads of joy @palakmuchhal3." Rupali Ganguly, who famously plays the titular character in Anupamaa, dropped three evil eyes emojis.



Their wedding reception on Sunday was a star-studded affair in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities such as Bhushan Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, Shaan, cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Rashami Desai to name a few.



READ | Palak Muchhal-Mithoon tie the knot: Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik, Sonu Nigam, others attend wedding reception

Talking about Palak, she is a well-known vocalist in Bollywood and has delivered well-known romantic tracks such as Chahun Main Ya Naa in Aashiqui 2, and Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. These two songs brought her the most recognition in Bollywood.

Mithoon, on the other hand, has composed music for films such as Shamshera, Kabir Singh, Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Jism 2, and others. He belongs to the film family as his uncle was the veteran music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma from the combined duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal.