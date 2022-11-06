Palak Muchhal-Mithoon tie the knot: Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik, Sonu Nigam, others attend wedding reception

On Sunday, singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma for married in an intimate wedding ceremony. After tying the knot, the couple hosted a reception in Mumbai. Celebs including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Rashami Desai, and others also attended the event in traditional outfits.

Take a look: