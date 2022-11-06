Palak Muchhal-Mithoon tie the knot: Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik, Sonu Nigam, others attend wedding reception

Celebs including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Rashami Desai, and others also attended Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma wedding reception.
On Sunday, singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma for married in an intimate wedding ceremony. After tying the knot, the couple hosted a reception in Mumbai. Celebs including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Rashami Desai, and others also attended the event in traditional outfits.
Take a look:
1. Palak Muchhal-Mithoon
Palak Muchhal-Mithoon were seen greeting the media after tying the knot. Palak was looking beautiful in a bridal lehenga.
2. Palak Muchhal-Mithoon posing for paps
Palak Muchhal-Mithoon were seen posing for paps at their wedding reception.
3. Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla were seen posing with each other when at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's wedding reception.
4. Kailash Kher-Sonu Nigam
Kailash Kher-Sonu Nigam arrived at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's wedding reception in traditional kurtas.
5. Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai stunned everyone when she arrived in a beautiful Anarkali suit.
6. Palak Muchhal-Mithoon
Palak Muchhal-Mithoon shared a series of their wedding photos on social media after tying the knot for their fans.