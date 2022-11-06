Search icon
Palak Muchhal-Mithoon tie the knot: Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik, Sonu Nigam, others attend wedding reception

Celebs including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Rashami Desai, and others also attended Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma wedding reception.

  • Nov 06, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

On Sunday, singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma for married in an intimate wedding ceremony. After tying the knot, the couple hosted a reception in Mumbai. Celebs including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Rashami Desai, and others also attended the event in traditional outfits.

Take a look: 

 

1. Palak Muchhal-Mithoon

Palak Muchhal-Mithoon
1/6

 Palak Muchhal-Mithoon were seen greeting the media after tying the knot. Palak was looking beautiful in a bridal lehenga. 

2. Palak Muchhal-Mithoon posing for paps

Palak Muchhal-Mithoon posing for paps
2/6

 Palak Muchhal-Mithoon were seen posing for paps at their wedding reception. 

3. Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla
3/6

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla were seen posing with each other when at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's wedding reception. 

 

4. Kailash Kher-Sonu Nigam

Kailash Kher-Sonu Nigam
4/6

Kailash Kher-Sonu Nigam arrived at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's wedding reception in traditional kurtas. 

5. Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai
5/6

Rashami Desai stunned everyone when she arrived in a beautiful Anarkali suit. 

 

6. Palak Muchhal-Mithoon

Palak Muchhal-Mithoon
6/6

 Palak Muchhal-Mithoon shared a series of their wedding photos on social media after tying the knot for their fans.

