Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sidharth Malhotra refers to Kiara Advani as 'my wife' at event, netizens call them 'couple goals'

For the event, Sidharth looked dapper in a white shirt, and black trousers paired with a cream-coloured blazer. Sidharth was attending a perfume launch event in the city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra refers to Kiara Advani as 'my wife' at event, netizens call them 'couple goals'
File Photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been grabbing headlines ever since their fairytale wedding in Jaisalmer earlier this month. Fans wait with bated breath for a new update on the couple. On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra attended a brand event and made attendees go gaga as he referred to Kiara Advani as "my wife". 

A video from the event is currently going viral on social media and has left fans gushing over the adorable couple. For the event, Sidharth looked dapper in a white shirt, and black trousers paired with a cream-coloured blazer. Sidharth was attending a perfume launch event in the city. 

READ | Video of Suhana Khan's latest airport look goes viral, netizens say 'beauty with class'

Speaking about the perfume, Sidharth said, "I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big edition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it." 

A fan page shared the video and it is now going viral on social media. Fans are gushing over Sidharth and Kiara's love story. One fan wrote, "A short sentence but has a valuable meaning," while another commented, " so sweet." 

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sidkiara.world30)

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth got married in an intimate but grand ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The couple later hosted a reception in Delhi and then in Mumbai on February 12. 

READ | Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani

Sidharth and Kiara first got close on the set of their 2021 blockbuster film Shershaah. The film had a digital release but was widely appreciated by audiences and critics. While Sidharth played the role of martyr Vikram Batra, Kiara played the role of his fiancee Dimple Cheema.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.