Sidharth Malhotra refers to Kiara Advani as 'my wife' at event, netizens call them 'couple goals'

File Photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been grabbing headlines ever since their fairytale wedding in Jaisalmer earlier this month. Fans wait with bated breath for a new update on the couple. On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra attended a brand event and made attendees go gaga as he referred to Kiara Advani as "my wife".

A video from the event is currently going viral on social media and has left fans gushing over the adorable couple. For the event, Sidharth looked dapper in a white shirt, and black trousers paired with a cream-coloured blazer. Sidharth was attending a perfume launch event in the city.

Speaking about the perfume, Sidharth said, "I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big edition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it."

A fan page shared the video and it is now going viral on social media. Fans are gushing over Sidharth and Kiara's love story. One fan wrote, "A short sentence but has a valuable meaning," while another commented, " so sweet."

Watch the video here

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth got married in an intimate but grand ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The couple later hosted a reception in Delhi and then in Mumbai on February 12.

Sidharth and Kiara first got close on the set of their 2021 blockbuster film Shershaah. The film had a digital release but was widely appreciated by audiences and critics. While Sidharth played the role of martyr Vikram Batra, Kiara played the role of his fiancee Dimple Cheema.