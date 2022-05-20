Sidharth Malhotra hugs Kiara Advani at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening amid breakup rumours, video goes viral

Although Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never accepted dating each other, there has been a strong buzz about the two being together.

Of late, breakup rumours of Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been gain momentum. Although both Sidharth and Kiara have neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours, there has been a strong buzz in B-town about the two being together with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah adding fuel to the fire. In such a scenario, the rumours around their breakup shook up their followers.

However, dismissing all breakup rumours at once and making a statement that they are still together, ahead of the release of rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sidharth was seen attending the film's screening in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sidharth even posed for the paps as he arrived for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening. However, Kiara and Sidharth did not pose for the paps together.

Meanwhile, a video of Sidharth speaking with Kiara at the screening, hugging her and holding her hand while bidding her goodbye at the end of the event, has gone viral on social media.

Check out the video below:

A couple of weeks ago, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash. Sidharth was seen in a black kurta pyjama for the party while Kiara was dressed in a white and grey top and pants paired with a long shrug. The two posed for the photographers separately, Sidharth then joined Kiara to lead her to the party.

Their appearance together at the Eid bash had cleared the air over their breakup rumours. And now, with Sidharth attending the screening of Kiara's film bhool BHulaiyaa 2, it makes it certain that the two are still very much together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has films like Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God in the pipeline. Kiara Advani has Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo scheduled to release in the later part of the year.