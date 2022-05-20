Sidharth Malhotra hugs Kiara Advani at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening amid breakup rumours, video goes viral

Headlines

Nitish Kumar vs PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Bihar CM may be INDIA bloc’s pitch for PM candidate

Man wins Rs 42 crore lottery; his first purchases: watermelon for himself, flowers for wife

‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

Meet daily wage laborer who earned Rs 600 per day, cracked NEET 2022 without coaching with score…

Ingenious jugaad: Desi man turns gas lighter into hair curler; Internet reacts to viral video

‘PM Modi is thus far the tallest leader of the 21st Century'

Riddhima Kapoor shares birthday wish from fan page of Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif, netizens say 'this is so funny'

10 inspiring quotes from PM Modi

Diabetes tips: Delicious breakfast options for diabetics

10 benefits of Amla juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

Atlee says he will 'definitely' make Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals why he didn't ask Thalapathy Vijay for cameo

Riddhima Kapoor shares birthday wish from fan page of Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif, netizens say 'this is so funny'

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra hugs Kiara Advani at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening amid breakup rumours, video goes viral

Although Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never accepted dating each other, there has been a strong buzz about the two being together.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: May 20, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

Of late, breakup rumours of Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been gain momentum. Although both Sidharth and Kiara have neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours, there has been a strong buzz in B-town about the two being together with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah adding fuel to the fire. In such a scenario, the rumours around their breakup shook up their followers.

However, dismissing all breakup rumours at once and making a statement that they are still together, ahead of the release of rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sidharth was seen attending the film's screening in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sidharth even posed for the paps as he arrived for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening. However, Kiara and Sidharth did not pose for the paps together. 

Meanwhile, a video of Sidharth speaking with Kiara at the screening, hugging her and holding her hand while bidding her goodbye at the end of the event, has gone viral on social media. 

A couple of weeks ago, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash. Sidharth was seen in a black kurta pyjama for the party while Kiara was dressed in a white and grey top and pants paired with a long shrug. The two posed for the photographers separately, Sidharth then joined Kiara to lead her to the party.

Their appearance together at the Eid bash had cleared the air over their breakup rumours. And now, with Sidharth attending the screening of Kiara's film bhool BHulaiyaa 2, it makes it certain that the two are still very much together. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has films like Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God in the pipeline. Kiara Advani has Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo scheduled to release in the later part of the year.

