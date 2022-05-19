Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sunny Singh, Ekta Kapoor attend film screening

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: It was a star-studded screening for the upcoming horror comedy, let's see the attendees of the evening.
Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hosted a special screening of the film for family and friends, and it was a star-studded night, as many celebrities from Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani to Siddharth Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor attended the screening. Let's take a look. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan with family
We start our list with the leading star of the film. Kartik Aaryan graced the premiere with his family.
2. Kiara Advani with family
Here comes the female lead star of the film. Kiara Advani also graced the screening with her family.
3. Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra also attended the premiere. His presence was enough to say that all is well between the two.
4. Sajid-Warda Nadiadwala
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala also attended the premiere with his wife Warda Nadiadwala.
5. Ekta Kapoor
Ace producer Ekta Kapoor also graced the special screening of the film. Kartik will soon be in Kapoor's production, Freddy.
6. Sunny Singh
Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh also attended the special screening of the film.
7. Huma Qureshi- Aayush Sharma
We close our list with Huma Qureshi and Aayush Sharma, as both of them graced the event to support the film.