Shraddha Arya's rendition of Pasoori leaves her husband Rahul Nagal shocked, video goes viral

Shraddha Arya/Instagram

Shraddha Arya is one of the most well-known actresses in the television business. She not only entertains her viewers and followers on television, but she also maintains their interest on social media by regularly letting them inside both her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, Shraddha and her husband Rahul Nagal recently shared a goofy yet lovely throwback video.

Rahul and she can be seen seated next to each other on a couch in their home in the video that Shraddha released. On her home karaoke system, the actress can be seen belting out Ali Sethi's well-known song Pasoori as Rahul rested with his palm resting on his forehead. Shraddha was clearly enjoying herself annoying him in the video.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “I Miss Annoying Him.. Especially, When I Haven’t Seen Him In Days. P.S - I think He Regretted getting me a Home Karaoke. Lol.”

Recently, the actress posted a hilarious video outlining Mumbaikars' present situation. Mumbai's residents are reaping the benefits of the rain and the pleasant weather as the city enters the much-anticipated monsoon season. In a humorous video, Shraddha can be seen hopping over little potholes and heading for her vanity van.

She is renowned for her standout appearances in programmes as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya. For her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has played for a while now, Shraddha receives a lot of appreciation from the audience.

For those who are unaware, Shraddha wed Rahul Nagal, a navy officer, on November 16 in Delhi. The pair recently celebrated seven wonderful months of marriage.