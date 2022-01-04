Shoojit Sircar reacts to being offered huge money to make sequels of 'Pink', 'Piku', 'Madras Cafe'

Shoojit Sircar is one of the most critically acclaimed directors in Indian cinema. His last film 'Sardar Udham' starring Vicky Kaushal as the freedom fighter and revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh has been loved by the classes and the masses.

In a recent interview, the director revealed that he has been offered huge amount of money to make sequels of almost all his films - 'Piku', 'Pink' and 'Madras Cafe'. However, Shoojit has no such plans to revisit any of his movies as he feels that he gets bored with the same idea.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the director said, "You need to have a powerful story to do that. I think more or less, we have tried to put in everything on that one film, so I do not know what is left for the second film. I also quickly get bored with the same idea, so I need to move on. That is also the problem. I have been offered big money to make sequels to more or less all my films - Piku (2015), even Madras Café. People ask me for the next part of Pink (2016). I have not found any story to move ahead and make a sequel."

The director also shared that he currently has no film in his mind and added that he is 'not a factory' that will keep making films just for the sake of it. "I am not a factory, that I will keep churning out films. I am studying, doing gardening, I play football, and a lot of thinking and discussing. Let’s see what comes out”, Shoojit added while talking to the daily publication.

Making his directorial debut in 2005 with 'Yahaan', Shoojit Sircar hasn't stopped since his second film, 'Vicky Donor' came out seven years later in 2012. The film, that marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana in Bollywood, was loved for its quirky take on the subject of sperm donation and infertility. His next release was the political thriller 'Madras Cafe' starring John Abraham in 2013 which was hugely appreciated for its research. It was based on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

In 2015, Shoojit directed Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in slice-of-life drama 'Piku'. Shoojit then presented us with a never-seen-before avatar of Varun Dhawan in the emotionally, moving 'October' in 2018 before reuniting with Amitabh and Ayushmann in 'Gulabo Sitabo' in 2020. Last year, Shoojit delivered a masterstroke in portraying the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in a haunting, speechless manner in 'Sardar Udham'.

Many people consider Shoojit to be the director of 'Pink'. However, the legal thriller starring Amitabha and Taapsee Pannu in leading roles was produced and written by him, but directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.