Shirtless Vicky Kaushal drops new photos with wife Katrina Kaif from 'no wifi' zone, fans ask 'upload kaise kia?'

Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post has got some hilarious reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal shared some new photos from his vacation with Katrina Kaif, and netizens are baffled over it. 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Mera Naam, and Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3

