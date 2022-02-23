Shibani Dandekar changes name on Instagram after tying the knot with Farhan Akhtar, adds new bio

Newly married actor Shibani Dandekar has added her husband Farhan Akhtar's last name to her name, making it Instagram official.

The actor's name on her Instagram handle now reads, "Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar". Shibani also added a new bio, which now reads: "Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer. MRS AKHTAR."

Meanwhile, actor Farhan Akhtar, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to seek everyone's blessings for the new beginnings in life with his wife. "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you," he wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Farhan shared several pictures from his wedding ceremony, which was conducted last week at Javed Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar`s farmhouse in Khandala.

For the wedding, Shibani wore a red and beige gown and she enhanced her look with a veil. On the other hand, Farhan donned a tuxedo for his special day. Dropping "precious moments" from the big day, Farhan wrote, "Mera gown mera lace."

Shibani, too, gave her fans a sneak peek into the wedding ceremony by sharing a string of images on her Instagram account. One of the photos also has Farhan kissing his bride.

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. The couple had been dating for almost three years.

(With input from ANI)