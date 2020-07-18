Shekhar Kapur reminds R Balki about 'Kai Po Che' over 'find me better actors than Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt' statement

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has reacted to R. Balki's controversial statement that there are no better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He reminded the filmmaker about the talents discovered with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kai Po Che'.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput (who died by suicide on June 14, 2020), Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, Shekhar Kapur replied to R Balki's statement by writing, "Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each."

In another tweet, he also said, "Best actors today are coming from theatre. Theres new found respect for them. And confidence. I’ve worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger Daniel Craig Eddy Redmayne All are from theatre"

R Balki in a recent interview with a tabloid had said that the argument around nepotism may be valid and star kids might have an upper hand but pointed out that there are no better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Avinash Tiwary and Apurva Asrani also reacted to the controversial statement previously.