Shatrughan Sinha reveals he ditched wife Poonam Sinha three years before their marriage: 'I became a victim of stardom'

Shatrughan Sinha tied the knot with Poonam Singha in 1980 and the couple has three children including the twins Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha, and daughter Sonakshi Sinha. In a recent interview, the veteran actor shared details about his love story from his first meeting with Poonam to cutting ties off with her before their marriage.

Shatrughan appeared on the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan's talk show The Invincibles in which he revealed how he first met Poonam on a train while he was travelling from Patna to Pune to pursue acting at the Film and Television Institute of India in the Maharashtra city. Talking about the same, the actor said, "It felt like a Godsend. We had no idea what was in store for us. I had no idea that I would study acting, struggle, then become a star, and remain in touch through all of this."

The 77-year-old actor further disclosed that he ditched his wife Poonam for almost three years before their marriage as he was drowned by the female attention and got lost in the stardom. "Yes, we had stopped talking. It was my decision. It was thought at the time that there was something else happening in my life. People thought there was someone else in my life but I wouldn’t want to dwell on that", Shatrughan stated.

The Kalicharan actor further added, "But it was my fault, I was looking for an exit strategy, and one day, I told her, ‘You’re too good for me, and I can’t be with you’. It was my mistake. I got carried away, I became a victim of stardom. I used to think that no woman would ever be interested in me, and then when people started taking an interest, it was human nature to lose control. Maine talaaq de diya (I divorced her), in a way. We completely cut off all contact, but I would come to know that she was enquiring about me, and my well-being. She would ask my staff to take better care of me, to feed me properly."



Before Shatrughan, the other veteran celebrities whom Arbaaz has interviewed for his show are Javed Akhtar, Waheeda Rehman, his father Salim Khan, and his stepmother Helen.