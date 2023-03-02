Shatrughan Sinha reveals he was 'embarrassed' about his looks before joining film industry: 'Plastic surgeon se...'

Shatrughan Sinha/File photo

The veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha made his acting debut in the 1969 film Sajan after earning a diploma in acting from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. He then starred in multiple successful movies such as Mere Apne, Dostana, Kalicharan, Shaan, and Kaala Patthar to name a few.

However, Sinha has now recently revealed that he felt 'embarrassed' about his looks before joining Bollywood and had even consulted a plastic surgeon. The 77-year-old actor will be appearing as the next guest in the fifth episode of Arbaaz Khan's latest talk show The Invincibles.

Arbaaz shared the promo for the next episode on his social media handles on Thursday in which Sinha can be seen talking about his 'imperfect' looks. "Bahut embarrassment hota tha mujhko, lagta tha ki apni kati-phati shakal le kar aa raha hoon main filmo mein, kaise apni jagah banaonga, kya kaise karunga. Plastic surgeon se bhi baat kar lee thi humne (I used to feel very embarrassed, I used to think I am entering Bollywood with a face that was not perfect. I was worried about how will I make it in films with my face, what will I do about it? I was so worried that I had even spoken to a plastic surgeon)", the actor stated in the promo.

Before Shatrughan, the other veteran celebrities whom Arbaaz has interviewed for his show are Javed Akhtar, Waheeda Rehman, his father Salim Khan, and his stepmother Helen. In an interview with DNA, Khan revealed that for it was most difficult for him to convince Helen to appear on his show as he said, "Helen aunty didn't want to appear on the show. She told me 'mujhe maaf karo.' But I assured her that I'll not corner or put her into a difficult situation. Thus, she agreed."



