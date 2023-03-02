Arbaaz Khan reveals family 'misjudged' Salim Khan-Helen's marriage, says 'humko bura lagta tha ki maa...' | Exclusive

Arbaaz Khan with Salim Khan

After becoming an actor, director and producer, Arbaaz Khan aims to become a top talk show and own an IP of candid conversations along the lines of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Currently, Arbaaz Khan is enjoying the response he's gaining by interviewing veteran Bollywood personalities like Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Helen, and Shatrugan Sinha in his show The Invincible Series.

While speaking to DNA, Arbaaz reveals that he never wanted to build his brand by creating unnecessary controversies with sensationalism. He has always tried to touch upon crucial topics without any purpose of grabbing eyeballs. Khan also adds that the closest to him was the most difficult to convince. "Helen aunty didn't want to appear on the show. She told me 'mujhe maaf karo.' But I assured her that I'll not corner or put her into a difficult situation. Thus, she agreed," Arbaaz reveals.

In the Arbaaz series, Helen and Salim Khan opened up about their relationship and how their marriage earned the acceptance of the family. Speaking more about the 'maturity' his mother Salma and his family shown, Arbaaz adds, "Humko bura lagta tha ki humari maa ke saath aisa hua. But with time, we all accepted her. Humare father ne unhe izzat di. Hum apne father ki izaat karte hai, and she also respects the family (We used to feel bad that our mother has to go through this phase. But our father gave her respect. We respect him, and she accepted us as a family). So, we have accepted her as our mother."

Khan further states that after facing similar situations, he understood that we should never judge people. "While growing up even we have faced different situations. Uss waqt feel hua ki jo pita se complaints thi, woh kuch hadh tak hum bhi kar rahe hai. We are doing the same thing that we complained about and judged our father. So, until we don't put ourselves in other shoes, we shouldn't judge people."

Arbaaz says that in today's day and age, even the richest won't be able to manage such an extended family. Where everyone is happy. Even the kids have accepted their second mother respectfully. "Yeh paise se nahi hota hai, dil ke rishte aur values se hota hai (Money can't buy this. It happens because of our emotional strength and values)," proudly adds Arbaaz.

The actor further adds that the main motive of his show was to inspire youngsters and show them the real struggle of the 'glamour world. "Usually, there is a perception that successful people and their families are privileged. They don't have any problem. But here's my attempt to show how every individual has gone through or dealing with challenging situations. People should know that it's just a phase, and it will pass away." The Invincible Series is currently streaming on YouTube.