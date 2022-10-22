Sharad Kelkar reveals why Har Har Mahadev is releasing as pan-India film, says 'Maratha history didn't...' | Exclusive

Har Har Mahadev

Actor Sharad Kelkar is delighted, excited, and proud of the fact that he's depicting and celebrating the life of braveheart Maratha, Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Known for his dynamic personality and resounding baritone, Kelkar will bring the first Marathi pan-India film Har Har Mahadev to cinemas this Diwali.

Recently the actor joined DNA for an exclusive conversation. In this Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande's directorial Sharad showcases the journey of Baji, from a rebel to the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While speaking about the film, the ambitious actor opened up about spreading the stories of the Maratha empire across the globe. "I think that Maratha history didn't reach beyond Maharashtra, woh kabhi Hindustan ki kahani bani nahi... ya banne nahi di gayi. I still think we are still divided among ourselves, with our regions. The Maratha history is not about fighting just for Maharashtra's Swaraj, but for the country's Swaraj," Kelkar asserted.

Watch the Hindi trailer of Har Har Mahadev

Har Har Mahadev will release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The makers had always thought of producing this film on a large scale. Sharad explained the motive of going pan-India, and said, "When Adil Shahi ruled the country for over 350 years, at that time Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rose and he fought against the injustice... for Hindutwa Swaraj. This act of retaliation spread from Delhi to Tamil Nadu and other South regions as well. This story just can't be restricted to Maharashtra. It has to reach every part of the country. Jaha jaha Maharaj gaye... waha waha yeh kahani bhi jayegi. Thus, right from the start, we have decided about making this film on a pan-India level, and will release it in different languages."

Before Har Har Mahadev, Sharad won over the masses with his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior. After working on the 2020 blockbuster, Sharad realised that the life of the great Maratha king can't be narrated in a standalone film, and he feels that a web series can do justice in depicting Maharaj's life. "Unki jeevani itni vishal hai ki aap usse ek film mein sama hi nahi paoge. I do feel that a web series, with multiple seasons, would be perfect for narrating Maharaj's life."

Produced by ZEE Studios and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, Har Har Mahadev also stars Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev in primary roles. The film will release in cinemas on October 25, 2022.