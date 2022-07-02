Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his love for 'bad boys' of Hindi cinema

Photo credit: Special arrangement

The anticipated film Shamshera features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a larger-than-life hero. In the much anticipated visual spectacle's trailer, Ranbir, who is returning to the big screen four years after he gave viewers the smash hit Sanju, astonished fans and audiences with his tremendous passion as Shamshera and his kid Balli! In this eagerly awaited movie, Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt face off on-screen, which is one of Shamshera's main draws.

In the three-part candid video series named "RK Tapes," Ranbir discusses his affinity for the towering villains who make Hindi cinema's bad guys greater. The legendary Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh in Sholay, Amrish Puri as Mogambo in Mr. India, Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, and Shah Rukh Khan in Darr are just a few of Ranbir's favourite on-screen villains.

Ranbir is seen as saying, “We invariably side with the hero. But if there was no villain for the hero to show his heroism, how would a hero be a hero? I have a dream that once I will do a negative role and people will tell their kids ‘so jaa, so jaa nahi toh Ranbir aa jayega!’ As our cinema evolves, the villain’s character too is becoming more and more complex and interesting. I’m looking forward to the bad guys we are yet to watch, to the actors who will scare us out of our seats and to the villains that will redefine evil.”

Ranbir's movie Shamshera is set in the made-up city of Kaza, where a brutal authoritarian commander named Shuddh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe. This is the tale of a guy who was sold into slavery, who later rose to leadership positions and became a legend among his community. He never stops fighting for the independence and honour of his tribe. Shamshera is his name.

This action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.