Shahid Kapoor shares his son Zain is a fan of these two Indian batsmen: 'I am loving it'

Read on to know whom is Shahid Kapoor's son Zain Kapoor currently fanboying over in the Indian cricket team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and his son Zain Kapoor at IPL 2023 match/Twitter

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his latest film, Bloody Daddy which premiered on JioCinema on June 9. The action-thriller marks the actor's first collaboration with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously directed Salman Khan in three blockbusters: Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat.

In a recent interview, Shahid, who himself played a role of a cricketer in the 2022 film Jersey, opened up on his and his son Zain Kapoor's shared love for cricket and revealed that his son is currently fanboying over two star Indian batsmen - Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Talking to Zoom TV, the actor said, "Right now my kids are fans of cricketers okay, so it's Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. They are fanboying, especially Zain is fanboying them right now and I am loving it because it's normal like even when I was a kid, I was a huge fan of cricket and of cricket players, so I'm like haan iske andar mera khoon hai, isse bhi cricket accha lag raha hai (We have it in our blood, we both love cricket). I'm loving it."

The Kaminey actor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple is parents to two children - a six-year-old daughter, Misha Kapoor, and a four-year-old son, Zain Kapoor. Shahid and Zain were spotted watching the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium last month.

Coming back to Bloody Daddy, apart from Shahid, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also features Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajiv Khandelwal, Ronit Bose Roy, and Ankur Bhatia. It is an official remake of the 2011 French action-thriller Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), which was remade in Tamil in 2015 as Thoongaa Vanam (Sleepless Forest) starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

