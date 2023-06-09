Vivek Agnihotri slams Bloody Daddy makers for streaming Shahid Kapoor film for free: 'Bollywood is celebrating...'

Vivek Agnihotri-Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's action-packed thriller Bloody Daddy dropped on JioCinema on Friday, June 9, and received mixed reviews from the critics. Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajiv Khandelwal, Ronit Bose Roy, and Ankur Bhatia also play prominent roles in the film that revolves around cops, drugs, and the mafia.

The audiences are glad that the latest Hindi release is streaming free, but it seems the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, director of the blockbuster The Kashmir Files, seems to have a problem with it. Vivek shared a newspaper clipping of Bloody Daddy's 'exclusive digital premiere' on his Twitter and wrote, "Why would anyone show a 200 cr film for free? What’s this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction."

Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed Salman Khan in three blockbusters: Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer is an official remake of the 2011 French action-thriller film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night) starring Tomer Sisley.

It's not the case that the film was initially planned for a theatrical release. The makers had planned the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial to be an OTT release from the first day itself as the director had told Pinkvilla in an interview last year, "We designed the film for OTT because there’s a certain style which we have brought in the filmmaking, which I feel suits the OTT audience. I don’t want the film to be censored because there is a certain kind of blood, action, and guns in the narrative."

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor already made his OTT debut earlier this year in the crime drama Farzi on Prime Video. The Raj & DK show, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna, received extremely positive reviews on its release and is set to return for its second season.



