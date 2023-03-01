Shahid Kapoor addresses Jersey box office failure: 'It just broke my heart, we didn’t do justice to the film'

Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor, who recently celebrated his 42nd birthday on February 24, is receiving tremendous acclaim for his debut OTT show Farzi in which he plays a con artist named Sunny who gets embroiled in the world of crime after using his artistic finesse to make counterfeit currency notes as a shortcut to earn money.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed how Farzi's success has healed his broken heart after the box office failure of his last theatrical release Jersey, which was released in cinemas in April last year after multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Shahid said, "It just broke my heart. It was a really beautiful film and I feel the universe was not kind to us. The songs were out, the film was pushed for four months. The universe was not kind."

He further added, "With Jersey, I realised that films are like fast food, one has to consume it at that moment. If you wait, uska mazaa chala jaata hai (its fun vanishes). We haven’t ever faced such a scenario, a pandemic, so we didn’t know how to go about it. And unfortunately, the film had to suffer. I also feel that we didn’t do justice to the film. We could have made better choices. I don’t know, some things are meant to be a certain way. Even when you have control over things, there’s sometimes no control." Kapoor concluded that his debut OTT show co-starring Vijay Sethupathi has made him "really really happy".

Talking about Jersey, the film was a sports drama in which Shahid played a former cricketer who returns to the pitch to fulfill his son's wish to buy an Indian team jersey. It was an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani in the lead role. The Hindi remake also starred Mrunal Thakur and his real-life father Pankaj Kapur.



