Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shahid Kapoor addresses Jersey box office failure: 'It just broke my heart, we didn’t do justice to the film'

Talking about his last theatrical release, Shahid Kapoor said, "It was a really beautiful film and I feel the universe was not kind to us."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor addresses Jersey box office failure: 'It just broke my heart, we didn’t do justice to the film'
Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor, who recently celebrated his 42nd birthday on February 24, is receiving tremendous acclaim for his debut OTT show Farzi in which he plays a con artist named Sunny who gets embroiled in the world of crime after using his artistic finesse to make counterfeit currency notes as a shortcut to earn money.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed how Farzi's success has healed his broken heart after the box office failure of his last theatrical release Jersey, which was released in cinemas in April last year after multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Shahid said, "It just broke my heart. It was a really beautiful film and I feel the universe was not kind to us. The songs were out, the film was pushed for four months. The universe was not kind."

He further added, "With Jersey, I realised that films are like fast food, one has to consume it at that moment. If you wait, uska mazaa chala jaata hai (its fun vanishes). We haven’t ever faced such a scenario, a pandemic, so we didn’t know how to go about it. And unfortunately, the film had to suffer. I also feel that we didn’t do justice to the film. We could have made better choices. I don’t know, some things are meant to be a certain way. Even when you have control over things, there’s sometimes no control." Kapoor concluded that his debut OTT show co-starring Vijay Sethupathi has made him "really really happy".

Talking about Jersey, the film was a sports drama in which Shahid played a former cricketer who returns to the pitch to fulfill his son's wish to buy an Indian team jersey. It was an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani in the lead role. The Hindi remake also starred Mrunal Thakur and his real-life father Pankaj Kapur.

READ | When Shahid Kapoor said he would not like to delete memories of his exes Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
These strange habits of Bollywood celebs will leave you surprised
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 620 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.