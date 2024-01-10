Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'impossible love story' titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, release date out

Also starring Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will hit theatres on February 9 in the Valentine's Week.

The upcoming romantic drama marking the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has finally received its title and release date. Shahid and Kriti took to their social media accounts on Wednesday, January 10, to announce that their film has been titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and it will hit theatres on February 9 in the Valentine's Week.

Shaing the first poster, the two actors wrote, "This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024. A Maddock Films production". The film promises a sizzling chemistry between its lead pairs from the first look.

The film takes its title from the Raghav Mathur song of the same name, which was released 20 years earlier in 2004. Netizens had mixed reactions from the title and the first look. One of them commented, "Looking so good together", while another added, "Didn’t liked the title, should have been better and catchy."

Initially slated to hit theatres on December 7, the romantic drama also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya is written & directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The upcoming movie will be Shahid's first theatrical release after two years as his last film to hit theatres was Jersey in 2022. He was seen in the crime drama web series Farzi and the action thriller Bloody Daddy last year, which premiered on JioCinema. On the other hand, Kriti was seen in three theatrical releases last year named Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath, and all three of them were massive critical and commercial failures.



