Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj almost collaborated on this film, later Arjun Kapoor starred in this Rs 100 crore hit

Meet man with Rs 42330 crore net worth, who works in Rs 580000 crore company, rival of Mukesh Ambani's Jio

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Ladakh, epicentre in Kargil

Covid subvariant JN.1 in India: Know 5 big updates here

Salaar release trailer: Prabhas promises to turn Khansaar red to protect Prithviraj, fans say 'blockbuster loading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 42330 crore net worth, who works in Rs 580000 crore company, rival of Mukesh Ambani's Jio

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Ladakh, epicentre in Kargil

Covid subvariant JN.1 in India: Know 5 big updates here

8 years of Bajirao Mastani: 10 popular dialogues from Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Benefits of eating puffed rice

Side effects of taking hot water shower in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Operation Valentine teaser: Varun Tej risks his life, takes up impossible task to save country in aerial action film

Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

This star actress was born when mother was unmarried, she didn't attend superstar father's funeral, refused to mourn him

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj almost collaborated on this film, later Arjun Kapoor starred in this Rs 100 crore hit

After it was rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj are remaking The Departed, they also were about to work together in adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's 2 States, but their collaboration fell through.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's collaboration Dunki will finally hit the screens this Thursday on December 21. The director had wanted the superstar to play the lead role in his first film Munna Bhai MBBS, which was eventually headlined by Sanjay Dutt in 2003. Ahead of Dunki release, we look at another such filmmaker, who planned to make a film with King Khan in the last two decades but hasn't been able do to so yet. We are talking about the multiple National Award winner Vishal Bhardwaj.

In 2010, it was first rumoured that SRK and Vishal are planning to remake Martin Scorsese's Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson-starrer crime thriller The Departed. Then, the two of them almost came together for the film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's bestselling novel 2 States. In a recent interview, the Haider director revealed why they couldn't work together on 2 States.

"We had differences over the setting of it. I wanted to set it up not in a college but in a bank. That’s where we were not (agreeing with each other)", adding that the actor also wanted to set the film "somewhere else, if not college", the filmmaker told Mid-Day. "Even now, when I spoke to him after Jawan...Every year, whenever we meet, either at his birthday or any public function somewhere, we always say that we have to do a film together", he concluded.

2 States was eventually made in 2014 with Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the leads. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, the romantic comedy drama earned Rs 102.33 crore net in India and Rs 173.10 crore gross worldwide, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

READ | Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this popular actress in the '90s, her career was ruined after their photos went viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: India reports 5 Covid deaths, 335 new cases, active cases rise to 1,700

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Suhana Khan groove together at Ambani school's annual function

Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Salaar to Game of Thrones, says Prabhas-starrer's scale 'can even dwarf KGF 2'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans refuse to leave his hand, pull him at Dunki's promotional event in Dubai

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE