Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj almost collaborated on this film, later Arjun Kapoor starred in this Rs 100 crore hit

After it was rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj are remaking The Departed, they also were about to work together in adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's 2 States, but their collaboration fell through.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's collaboration Dunki will finally hit the screens this Thursday on December 21. The director had wanted the superstar to play the lead role in his first film Munna Bhai MBBS, which was eventually headlined by Sanjay Dutt in 2003. Ahead of Dunki release, we look at another such filmmaker, who planned to make a film with King Khan in the last two decades but hasn't been able do to so yet. We are talking about the multiple National Award winner Vishal Bhardwaj.

In 2010, it was first rumoured that SRK and Vishal are planning to remake Martin Scorsese's Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson-starrer crime thriller The Departed. Then, the two of them almost came together for the film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's bestselling novel 2 States. In a recent interview, the Haider director revealed why they couldn't work together on 2 States.

"We had differences over the setting of it. I wanted to set it up not in a college but in a bank. That’s where we were not (agreeing with each other)", adding that the actor also wanted to set the film "somewhere else, if not college", the filmmaker told Mid-Day. "Even now, when I spoke to him after Jawan...Every year, whenever we meet, either at his birthday or any public function somewhere, we always say that we have to do a film together", he concluded.

2 States was eventually made in 2014 with Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the leads. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, the romantic comedy drama earned Rs 102.33 crore net in India and Rs 173.10 crore gross worldwide, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.



