Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this popular actress in the '90s, her career was ruined after their photos went viral

Mandakini, whose bold scenes in the 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili led to a huge controversy, was linked to the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the early '90s.

The underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi due to a major health issue, as per the sources. Some reports also state that he has been poisoned, but this hasn't been confirmed yet. As Dawood has grabbed headlines on Monday, we look back at how he was linked to a popular Bollywood actress in the '90s.

We are talking about Mandakini, who was born as Yasmeen Joseph and became famous after her glamourous and bold scenes in Raj Kapoor's last directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili were deemed controversial. Two scenes from the 1985 blockbuster, one in which the actress was shown breastfeeding and another in which she was seen bathing under a waterfall in a transparent saree, became the most discussed sequences and were found problematic by many.

In 1994, Mandakini's photos with Dawood went viral in which both of them were seen watching a cricket match together. Rumours began that the two are dating each other, and the actress completely denied them. Since Dawood was labelled the mastermind behind the 1993 Bombay bombings a year earlier, these photos led to downfall in her career.

The producers and directors didn't offer any film to her after those pictures. Her last film Zordaar, which was released in 1996 was actually shot and completed in 1998 and had a delayed relese after 8 years. She had appeared in multiple films in he late 1980s such as Dance Dance, Maalamaal, and Dushman among others, but none could match the success of Ram Teri Ganga Maili.









Talking about Mandakini's personal life, she married a former Buddhist monk, Dr. Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur who gained popularity as a child artist in the Murphy Radio advertisements. The couple is proud parents of two children, a daughter named Inaaya and a son named Rabbil.



