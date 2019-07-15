Shah Rukh Khan to be bestowed with La Trobe University's Honorary Doctor of Letters in Australia

Shah Rukh Khan in his career span of more than 25 years has received several accolades for his incredible performances in many of his films. The superstar has also been bestowed with Padma Shri by the Government of India, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Légion d'honneur by the Government of France. Moreover, he has received an honorary doctorate by the University of Bedfordshire, University of Edinburgh, Maulana Azad National Urdu University and the University of Law in the United Kingdom.

Now, during his visit at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Shah Rukh is set to be awarded La Trobe University’s highest accolade Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa), in recognition of his efforts to support underprivileged children, his unwavering dedication to the fight for women’s empowerment through MEER Foundation and his unparalleled achievements in the Indian entertainment industry. La Trobe is the first Australian University to give this honour to SRK!

Sharing his happiness, Shah Rukh stated, "I’m proud to be conferred with a great University like La Trobe which has a long-standing relationship with Indian culture and impressive track record in advocating for women’s equality. I feel truly privileged to receive this Honorary Doctorate and I would like to sincerely thank La Trobe for choosing to recognise my achievements in such a humbling way."

SRK will be given the award on August 9, 2019, at La Trobe's Melbourne campus in Bundoora. While the superstar will be attending IFFM between August 8, 2019, to August 17, 2019.