Bollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt mourn the loss of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You will be missed'

Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Suniel Shetty pay tribute to the legendary cricketer and Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

Former Indian captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away at 77 after a prolonged illness on Monday. Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt took to their social media to mourn his sad demise and pay him tribute. 

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and mourning the loss of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, the actor wrote, “Growing up our lives are molded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP.”

Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Cricket has lost a legend today, but the memories and moments created by Bishan Singh Bedi ji will live on forever. My thoughts are with his family and the entire cricketing community as we mourn this profound loss (folded hands emoji).” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also paid tribute to the Former Indian captain and wrote, “The greatest. Ever. Bishen Singh Bedi : 1946-2023.” 

 

Suniel Shetty also penned a heartfelt note to pay tribute to the legendary spinner and said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Bedi Sir” 

A close friend of Bishan Singh Bedi told PTI, “He breathed his last at his home this morning. He recently underwent a knee operation. The infection spread and he could not recover from that.” 

Bishan Singh Bedi led the Indian Cricket Team for 4 years as the captain of Test cricket between 1975 and 1979 after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's retirement. He was also the longest-serving Delhi Ranji team captain from 1974 to 1982. The Legendary spinner took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

