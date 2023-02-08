Shah Rukh Khan shares post on 'sun coming out of darkness to shine again', thanks fans for Pathaan's success

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has earned over Rs 800 crore

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film has broken several box office records since its release just two weeks ago. The film has established itself as the highest-grossing film in Hindi globally in the history of Bollywood and is on course to cross the Rs 1000-crore barrier as well. Amid this blockbuster run, Shah Rukh took to his social media to thank fans for their love for the film and also added a cryptic caption that many felt hinted at his comeback.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Shah Rukh shared a selfie where the sun’s rays hit his face. He wore a white t-shirt with unkempt hair and a slight stubble. In the caption to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, “The Sun is alone….it burns….and comes out of the darkness to shine again. Thank you all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan.”

Reacting to the post, many of the actor’s fans linked the caption to his box office comeback. “The sun has come back to rule the box office,” commented one. Another wrote, “The sun is King SRK himself here.” Before Pathaan, Shah Rukh had not starred in a film since 2018 and his last few films – Zero, Fan, and Raees – had nt quite set the box office on fire. As many had speculated that his box office magic was over, Shah Rukh made a promising comeback with Pathaan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is a spy thriller that is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Apart from Shah Rukh, it also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and includes a cameo from Salman Khan reprising his role from the Tiger films. As of Wednesday, Pathaan has earned Rs 865 crore worldwide. Trade insiders speculate that the film will cross Rs 900 crore before this weekend and may end up crossing Rs 1000 crore before the end of its run.