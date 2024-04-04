Twitter
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartwarming moment with Rishabh Pant after his team Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan with Rishabh Pant (Image: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan, often seen supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the ground during the IPL, met Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday following his side's win over the Blue and Red side. King Khan shared a heartwarming moment with Pant. The videos and pictures posted after the KKR vs DC match went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, after KKR's win, Shah Rukh was seen in the stadium personally congratulating his team and other team members. SRK approached Rishabh, who was sitting on the field after the post-match duties. After seeing King Khan approaching him, Rishabh was about to get up when SRK asked him to relax, hugged him, and then planted a kiss on the side of his head.

Taking to X, the Indian Premier League (IPL) treated fans with a video of SRK meeting teams on the ground post-match. In the video, the Jawan actor is seen applauding Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Ishant Sharma, among other players, after the KKR vs DC match in Visakhapatnam.

SRK cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also attended the match between KKR and DC. The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys.

SRK looked happy as the boys performed extremely well. KKR's social media team added the Don theme track to the video to make it more captivating. SRK attended the thrilling match wearing a purple shirt.

Rishabh made his return to competitive cricket during this edition of the IPL after surviving a life-threatening car accident back in December 2022. Though his comeback inning against Punjab Kings was a disappointing one of just 18 runs, Pant has shown improvement in his next inning. During the match against KKR, Pant registered back-to-back half-century scores, scoring 55 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes.

He is the fourth-highest run-getter in the league so far, having made 152 runs in four matches at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of over 158. His best score is 55, and he has scored two fifties so far.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has still not announced his next project.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

