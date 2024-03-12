Rishabh Pant declared fit to play in IPL 2024, may return as Delhi Capitals captain

Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to play in IPL 2024 by BCCI. After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, Rishabh Pant may be seen playing an IPL match in the upcoming tournament.

Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to play in IPL 2024 by BCCI. After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, Rishabh Pant may be seen playing an IPL match in the upcoming tournament. He may assume his duties as a wicket-keeper, batter and captain in Delhi Capitals first match against Punjab Kings on March 23. The ace cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a life-threatening road mishap in 2022 when he was driving his Mercedes-Benz SUV early in the morning. The Indian cricketer was driving the luxury SUV himself when it collided with a railing near Roorkee. Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV was airborne for a couple of seconds before it slid on the road and caught fire. Rishabh Pant gifted himself the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV in 2017 when he was just 19 years old. At that time, the cricketer was in his second IPL season.

Rishabh Pant is a popular IPL star who has won several matches for Delhi Capitals with his heroics. The wicketkeeper batsman missed the last Tata IPL season but was present among the crowd to cheer his team. Over the past few months, videos of Rishabh Pant’s training and recovery have been doing rounds on social media platforms.

Since the BCCI shared the update on Rishabh Pant, netizens have flocked to the post to express their happiness. While a few are lauding the batter's efforts and dedication, a few are celebrating him by his blasting performances.