Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

The businessman Anand Mahindra shared the video of Shah Rukh Khan’s dance track Zinda Banda from his upcoming film Jawan on Twitter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who has millions of followers, has always been in news for his looks and energy. Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and praised the actor for the same.

The businessman shared the video of Shah Rukh Khan’s dance track Zinda Banda from his upcoming film Jawan and wrote, “This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…” SRK also reacted to the compliment and wrote, “@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and  entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for  a few moments of joy.” 

The first song titled Zinda Banda in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil, and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu from the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee film Jawan was released on Monday, July 31, and within 24 hours, the track has amassed a record 46 million views on YouTube.

The number of views are from all three languages combined and excludes the views from the social media and audio streaming platforms. The music video for Zinda Banda, Vandha Edam, and Dhumme Dhulipelaa is the epitome of brilliance, featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan gracefully dancing alongside thousands of girls and his female co-stars from the film. 

With record-breaking views, Zinda Banda, Vandha Edam, and Dhumme Dhulipelaa has become the biggest song on YouTube in 2023, making it a truly pan-India phenomenon. The song has been composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed the entire soundtrack for a Bollywood film for the first time in his career.

 

