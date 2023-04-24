Aryan Khan makes directorial debut by filming his father Shah Rukh Khan in D'Yavol X's ad video

Aryan Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

In December 2022, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, marked his entrepreneur debut along with family friends-turned-business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva and launched the premium vodka brand- D'Yavol. Now, Aryan has even started luxury streetwear with D'Yavol X and Shah Rukh Khan has become the face of the brand. The actor has even shot an ad video for the brand.

On April 24, Khan released a teaser of the brand promo on his Instagram and announced his association with Aryan's brand. In the short teaser, Shah Rukh Khan looks upon a blackboard, strikes off 'timeless,' and picks up a paintbrush to paint an X mark. The full promo video will be out on April 25. Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser and wrote, "X marks the spot. 24 hours to go."

As soon as the actor shared the video, many netizens dropped the video. A user wrote, "Waiting for Jawan teaser." Another user wrote, "Mujhe laga Jawan ka kuch update hai (I thought there is an update about Jawan)." Doppelganger of Shah Rukh Khan, Ibrahim Qadri wrote, "Zinda hai." One of the user wrote, "Abe mujhe laga jawan ka teaser hai (I thought it is Jawan's teaser)."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan. Siddharth Anand-directed actioner earned Rs 1000 crores worldwide. Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Khan's third release of the year would be Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. In Hirani's film, Khan is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu.