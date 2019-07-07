Shah Rukh Khan clicks stunning photos of 'Charlie's Angels' Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Best friends Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor call themselves 'Charlie's Angels' which they have hinted through their Instagram posts. The trio has been friends since their childhood and will be forever. Though Suhana and Shanaya's Instagram pages are private, Ananya makes a point to share their photos and videos on her social media pages. From their childhood memories to current bond, the Student of the Year 2 actor shares it all.

Today, Ananya took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos posing with Suhana and Shanaya. In the photos, "Ananya is seen wearing an off-shoulder printed dress, while Suhana looks pretty in a sleeveless monochromes outfit. On the other hand, Shanaya is seen in a black crop top." Interestingly, the photo is clicked by none other than Shah Rukh Khan! Ananya captioned the photo stating, "Charlie’s Angels #familyportrait @iamsrk"

Check it out below:

During one of her earlier interviews, Ananya had revealed that SRK would shoot videos of Suhana, Shanaya and her when they were kids. She said, "We have done some really weird things. Shah Rukh (Khan) sir always used to encourage us and do photoshoots with us. He would take our videos and make us feel like we are the best actors. He would show them to everyone and say, 'Look what they did'."

Ananya added, "When I was younger, Suhana, Shanaya and I would imitate our mothers. We were always ready to perform. Our parents wouldn’t even need to ask us to dance at a party. They would just say D’ and we would start dancing."