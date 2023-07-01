Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan has earned Rs 36 crore two months before its release, here's how

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan has reportedly sold its music rights to T-Series for a whopping sum of Rs 36 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Jawan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year as it unites the Bollywood superstar with the filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay, namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in Kollywood. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist in the actioner set to release in theatres on September 7.

Now, as per the latest reports, Jawan has already earned Rs 36 crore two months before its release as the film has sold its music rights to T-Series for a whopping amount of Rs 36 crore. The music for the upcoming film is composed by Anirudh Ravichnader, who has composed chartbuster songs for films such as Vikram, Master, Beast, and Maari among others.

As per a report from boxofficeworldwide.com, "The recent announcement of the music rights sale to T-Series has set a new benchmark in the film industry. The deal, valued at Rs 36 crore, surpasses previous records and highlights the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the movie. T-Series, known for its extensive music catalog and successful partnerships, has secured the rights to the film’s music, elevating the project’s prospects further."

"The sale of music rights for such a significant sum speaks volumes about the confidence and expectations associated with Jawan. Music plays a vital role in Indian cinema, often acting as a catalyst for a film’s success. By securing a lucrative deal with T-Series, the creators of Jawan have demonstrated their belief in the film’s potential to deliver exceptional music that resonates with audiences across the country", the report further added.

Nayanthara stars as the leading lady in Jawan. It is reported that Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in pivotal cameos in the film. Though the star cast hasn't been officially announced, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu make up the supporting cast.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan set to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan after Dunki: Report

 

