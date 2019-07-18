Seen it yet? Hrithik Roshan leaks a scene from 'Super 30' 'without taking permission'

Hrithik Roshan is currently in news for his recently released movie Super 30. The film has received mixed responses from audiences. That however has not stopped the film from almost touching Rs. 70-crore-mark within five days since its release.

Super 30 minted Rs. 65 crore on its first Tuesday. This made Hrithik Roshan, the lead actor of the film, extremely happy. Hrithik was so overwhelmed with the love that he ended up leaking a scene from his movie, that too without taking the permission from his team.

"Sharing a moment out of the scene which is being talked about the most (not taken permission for this *wink emoji*). Have you guys watched the movie yet? Thank you for all the love guys. Enjoy," wrote Hrithik while sharing the video on his Instagram.

In the video, Hrithik can be seen inspiring his students, asking them what really is there to lose in their lives. He thus goes on to hint that they should be fearless because the only thing that can happen to them in that journey is progress. He says since the situation cannot get worse, it could end up getting better.

Watch the video here:

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and has been directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie faced many issues during the making. Vikas Bahl was alleged of harassment under #MeToo movement. The movie had to thus be kept on hold even after post-production work was complete. There were various legal cases on Anand Kumar, the mathematician on whom the story has been inspired. Apart from that, the movie was in news over clashing with the movie which is now called Judgementall Hai Kya.