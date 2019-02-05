See pics: Kartik Aaryan turns middle-aged common man for Pati Patni Aur Woh

B-Town's young heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has just tasted success and he is now already set to experiment with his upcoming film. Known for his fun expressions on a clean-shaven face (including his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon), the actor now dons a middle-aged common man look for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In T-Series and BR Studios’ next Pati Patni Aur Woh, an adaptation of BR Chopra’s 1978 film with the same title, Kartik sports a slightly mature look replete with a chevron style moustache in the film. The look has been styled by styled by designer Niharika Khan and hairstylist Hakim Aalim.

Speaking about Kartik’s never-seen-before avatar, producer Bhushan Kumar says, "To essay his character in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has donned a new look which is bound to surprise everyone. All of us on the on the set were taken aback to see this transformation of Kartik from a boy-next-door to a mature individual. He looks visibly different from the characters he has played in the past. I am sure this decision on his part to experiment with his look will be liked by his fans.”

Producer Juno Chopra adds, “Kartik’s new look is sure to surprise everyone. Especially because no one has ever seen him in this look before. He is playing a newly married man in the film and his look needed to be changed. Kartik was sporting enough to go to any length for his character and we are excited to begin shoot for the film”.

Here are the photos of his latest look:

Interestingly Kartik was recently spotted in the same look as he met his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. Ananya was out for dinner with their producer Juno Chopra, post which she met Kartik, who hid his look with his hands and a pillow.

Pati Patni Aur Woh features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is directed by Happy Bhag Jayegi helmer Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Krishan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Abhay Chopra.