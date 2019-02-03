Kartik Aaryan hides face when snapped with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday

It is now almost a clear fact that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are the latest couple in town. They are often spotted for dinner and movie outings. Surprisingly though, this time Kartik was hiding his face from the media. Was it an indication that he does not want this ‘reported’ relationship to get confirmed?

While we’re not certain of that, Kartik surely hid his face to cover his look from the upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor, however, was not completely successful in doing that, since he got snapped in a clean-shaven look, but with a moustache.

The incident happened after Ananya visited Juno Chopra over dinner. Juno had produced Kriti Sanon-Ayushmann Khurrana-Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaaq and is now producing Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor hid himself in a way that made him appear shy and that seems to have embarrassed Ananya. Co-incidentally Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Watch the whole videos here:

Kartik had expressed his desire to date Sara Ali Khan, but that probably was a diversion from news about his outings with the debutante Ananya. Ananya will soon make her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2. Meanwhile Kartik Aaryan’s next film is Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon.