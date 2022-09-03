Search icon
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan drops romantic photo with Kiara Advani as film goes on floors

In the post, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani could be seen standing in a romantic posture, touching each other’s foreheads and eyes closed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, on Saturday, began the shooting of their musical romantic drama film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Taking to Instagram, the Dhamaka actor shared a post which he captioned, "Sattu Aur Katha Love Story Begins Today !!#SatyaPremKiKatha.”

In the post, Kartik and Kiara could be seen standing in a romantic posture, touching each other’s foreheads and eyes closed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all se to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.Recently, On the occasion of Kiara’s birthday, actor Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. The Luka Chuppi actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that`s purely unintentional.

The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha` to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read. Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan`s son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen with Alaya F in Freddy. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India`s most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. 

