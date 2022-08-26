Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer musical love saga's release date out

Satyaprem Ki Katha/PR handout

The most awaited film of Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures - Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani directed by Sameer Vidwans will be releasing on June 29, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date in a post on Twitter. "Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha" read the tweet.

Check it out below:



Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together for the second time after their latest venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.