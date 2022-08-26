Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer musical love saga's release date out

Satyaprem Ki Katha: The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer musical love saga's release date out
Satyaprem Ki Katha/PR handout

The most awaited film of Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures - Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani directed by Sameer Vidwans will be releasing on June 29, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date in a post on Twitter. "Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha" read the tweet.

READ: Liger Twitter review: Cine-goers call Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'wahiyat film of the year', 'waste of money'

Check it out below:


Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together for the second time after their latest venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur, second in span of a day
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.