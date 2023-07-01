Search icon
Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 7 crore

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic drama has earned Rs 16.25 crore in two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha/File photo

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the titular roles of Satyaprem and Katha, the musical romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in the theatres on Thursday, June 29, and received great reviews from audiences and critics, who are appreciating the performances, direction, and the film's treatment of a sensitive subject.

After collecting Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day, Satyaprem Ki Katha remained steady on Friday and added Rs 7 crore more to its figures, aking the two-day collection to Rs 16.25 crore. The film is expected to grow bigger in its first weekend, because of the positive word-of-mouth and good soundtrack with chartbuster songs Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Pasoori Nu.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles on Saturday, July 1 morning, and shared the official figures. He wrote, "The working day [Fri] - immediately after the holiday [Thu] - impacted the earnings of #SatyaPremKiKatha on Day 2. Evening shows, however, saw good momentum at national chains. Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. #India biz."

"The #KartikAaryan - #KiaraAdvani starrer - which is riding on positive talk - should hit double digits on Day 3 and 4 [Sat - Sun]. The much-needed growth is not only important to cover lost ground, but will also place the film in a comfortable position. #Boxoffice", he further added.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.

