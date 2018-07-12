Sanjay Dutt's autobiography to launch in 2019, expected to throw some more light on the actor's life

sanjay dutt,rajkumar hirani,deva katta,ranbir kapoor,manisha koirala,panipat,,jackie shroff,harpercollins, autobiography, Prassthanam, Sanju, Kalank, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story Of Bollywood's Crazy Boy

Actor Sanjay Dutt, whose life is both colourful and controversial, is all set to pen an autobiography.

The actor's biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor which released on June 29 is smashing box office records.

The film, however, has been garnering mixed reviews, with a few people welcoming it with open hands, while a few slamming it for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt.

Director Rajkumar Hirani has been mercilessly trolled for portraying is friend innocent of all crimes.

And so the Khalnayak's autobiography which will be unveiled the coming year will help dissolve misconceptions and throw some light on the actor's life in a better way.

The autobiography, Sanjay Dutt said, will reveal more interesting stories about his life.

"I have had the fortune of living a remarkable life, full of ups and downs, joys and sorrows. There are so many interesting stories to tell that I've never had the chance to tell before. I am looking forward so much to sharing my memories and emotions with readers everywhere," IANS quoted Sanjay Dutt as saying.

The book will be "perhaps the biggest, most dramatic and honest star memoir to emerge out of Bollywood," HarperCollins, the publishers said in a statement.

The book, which doesn't have a title yet, will be put on shelves on the actor's 60th birthday (July 29, 2019).

The publishers said that the "readers will get to look into the soul" of Sanjay Dutt through a series of incidents, which will include some of the most important aspects of his life.

Earlier this year, journalist-turned-author Yasser Usman released a biography on the actor, titled Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story Of Bollywood's Crazy Boy.

Sanjay Dutt disassociated himself from the book after excerpts from it went viral.

He tweeted: "I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently shooting for Prassthanam, which stars Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff.

The actor is reviving his production firm with the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, which was directed by Deva Katta. Sanjay Dutt also has Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Kalank, Panipat and Torbaaz in the pipeline.