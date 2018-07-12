Sanjay Dutt's second wife Rhea Pillai watched Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, here's how she reacted on not being mentioned in it

Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist is raking in the moolah at the ticket windows and is in no mood to low down. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been smashing records left, right and centre ever since the first day of its release and is now racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. While Sanju has been much appreciated for the phenomenal performances and the portrayal of the father- son relationship as well as the bond of friendship, a number of fans were also left disappointed on not finding any mention of the first two wives of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic.

It's already known that Sanjay Dutt got married thrice, first to Richa Sharma in 1987, with whom he has a daughter Trishala and then to Rhea Pillai in 1998 but they got divorced in 2005. He finally tied the knot to his third wife Maanayata with whom he has two kids.

While the character of Maanayata (played by Dia Mirza) has been portrayed well in Sanju, Dutt's first two wives and his daughter don't even find a mention in the film. The first two wives of the actor went through a lot of troubles as they stood by him while the proceedings of the 1993 Mumbai blast case were going on in the court. But in Sanju, neither Richa nor Rhea has been mentioned.

The makers have only showed Ranbir's relationship with one of his girlfriends (played by Sonam Kapoor), during his drug addiction phase. Though, they did mention during one of the media interactions that Sonam's character is an amalgamation of several women in the life of Dutt, it isn't clear which incidents are peculiar to whom.

Now, reportedly, when Rhea watched the Sanjay Dutt biopic, she was shocked to to find that she hasn't even been mentioned for once in the entire film, even though, Dutt's trials and tribulations in the Mumbai blasts and TADA cases were focussed upon, there was not even a hint of Rhea, who was a significant part of his life during those trying times of the TADA case. But this entire episode has been conveniently ignored by the makers of the film. A report on Catch News suggests that Rhea was shocked after watching the film.

On the other hand, the film has continued to remain super strong at the box office even after 12 days of its release.