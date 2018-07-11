Sanju: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer seems unstoppable, to enter Rs 300 crore club

Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic Sanju, seems unstoppable as its making an undisputed successful run at the box office.

The film based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life is smoothly cruising its way towards the coveted Rs 300 crore club, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

It is amazing to note that the film is doing well inspite the absence of any festivities to hike the ticket sales.

Sanju is doing well even in the second week of its release. In fact, the film did decent business on its second Tuesday as well.

The film, which has been breaking and making records since the first day of its release, has earned the status of an all-time blockbuster.

It made an estimated Rs 8.40 crore on its second Tuesday taking the total to Rs 283.18 crores after 12 days.

#Sanju continues its REMARKABLE RUN... A SUPER-STRONG Weekend 2 adds to the MASSIVE TOTAL... Crosses â‚¹ 250 cr... Speeding towards â‚¹ 300 cr... [Week 2] Fri 12.90 cr, Sat 22.02 cr, Sun 28.05 cr. Total: â‚¹ 265.48 cr. India biz... O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

It has become the 9th highest grossing Hindi film, after Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Dangal, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pdmaavat, Sultan and Dhoom 3.

Having earned a staggering Rs 34.75 crore at the box office on its first day, Sanju beat Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Race 3 to become the highest opener of the year so far.

The total box office collection of the movie has been beyond the expectations and assumptions of trade analysts.

#Sanju biz at a glance... Week 1: 202.51 cr Weekend 2: 62.97 cr Total: 265.48 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.#Sanju benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 2 100 cr: Day 3 150 cr: Day 5 200 cr: Day 7 250 cr: Day 10 India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Rajkumar Hirani-directorial which was released amidst huge fanfare and excitement is the director-actor duo’s first collaboration.

Hirani who is known to be the most successful director of Bollywood has surpassed the movie collections of all his previous films with the film.

However, despite the glowing success, Sanju which was earlier welcomed with positive reviews, is now being slammed by most critics for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt in the film. Hirani, has been mercilessly targeted by trolls for working hard to prove his friend innocent of every crime.

Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal.