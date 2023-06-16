'I won't let it happen': Salman Khan talks about Bigg Boss OTT 2, says show 'shouldn't go against Indian culture'

A photo of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss OTT 2 event

Actor Salman Khan is looking forward to hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 and will make sure that the contestants don't misuse the freedom from censorship. On Friday, Salman promoted the show in Mumbai and interacted with the press. Sharing his thoughts about hosting the digital season of Bigg Boss, Salman assured that he won't let the content go against Indian culture.

Salman told the media, "I hope the show is not too much uncensored or unfiltered. Agar ho raha hoga, toh I will control everything on my own." He further added, "I feel the show shouldn't go against Indian culture and should follow it. That's why I am a part of it"

For the second season, Khan has replaced Karan Johar as the host. When Salman was asked the reason behind the replacement, he said, "Karan and Farah (Khan) were not available to host the show. They were very busy. Hence, I had to do the OTT version." Salman again shared his concern with the show, and added, "Main OTT par aisa kuch hone nahi dunga, which is against our culture... I won't let it happen."

READ: Sunny Leone returns to Bigg Boss after 11 years with Bigg Boss OTT 2, says she is charged up to 'take it to next level'

Salman doesn't differentiate between hosting Bigg Boss on OTT and television. However, he has stayed away from OTT because he's not in sync with the bold content on digital platforms. However, he even said that these platforms have improved, and it will continue to improve.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will also mark the return of Sunny Leone in the reality show. Sunny started her Bollywood career after participating in Bigg Boss 5 (2012). As per the report, Sunny confirmed her presence in Bigg Boss OTT 2, and said, "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!" Bigg Boss OTT 2 will stream on Jio Cinema from June 17.