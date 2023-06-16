Sunny Leone returns to Bigg Boss after 11 years with Bigg Boss OTT 2, says she is charged up to 'take it to next level'

A photo of Sunny Leone

Actress Sunny Leone is coming back to Bigg Boss after 11 years. Sunny started her Bollywood career by participating in Bigg Boss Season 5 (2012), and the actress will now be seen in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Last time, Sunny participated as a contestant, and this time, Sunny will appear on the show as a panellist.

As per the report, Sunny confirmed her presence in Bigg Boss OTT 2, and said, "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!”

Speaking about the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Palak Purswani are some of the confirmed contestants of Salman Khan-hosted show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been one of the most awaited shows of OTT, and the makers have pumped up the excitement more by dropping a virtual tour of the Bigg Boss house. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar. The theme of the house this year is ‘strange house’ with a special focus on a captivating design using recycled elements that redefine innovation. The content provider platform, Jio Cinema released the virtual tour video of the house on Thursday. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17.