Salman Khan reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan reaches out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah

Salman Khan’s recent movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened to mixed reviews from the audience. He is now awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Tiger 3. If reports are to be believed, the actor has reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the movie Inshallah.

According to a report from Koimoi, Salman Khan has reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their alleged rift over the film Inshallah. A close friend of Salman told the portal that he is looking for the right script and said, “And by right, I don’t mean action-packed or drama-driven. It has to be something Salman hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal.”

He added that Salman Khan will not do a film for family or friends anymore and said, “No more home productions with his brothers as a director or carpeting a film with favor-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Not only this, but the source also said that “Salman has reached out to Bhansali. Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious. It is something Salman would like to try at this point in his career.”

Earlier this year, production designer and celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak told News18 that Inshahallah was scraped due to creative differences between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and added, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has Baiju Bawra in the pipeline. The filmmaker wrapping his much-awaited OTT release Heeramandi. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie is scheduled to release this Diwali.